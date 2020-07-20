News updates from Hindustan Times: How BJP deals with infighting, revolt and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

How BJP tackles infighting, revolt

When four National People’s Party (NPP) lawmakers withdrew support to Manipur’s N Biren Singh-led government on June 17 and threatened to bring it down, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central leadership quickly swung into action. Read more

Tribal dies in Madhya Pradesh, family members allege harassment by forest officer

Villagers in Dhana area of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh staged a road blockade on Sunday morning and placed the dead body of a tribal on the road, the police said.They accused a forest range officer Devesh Gautam of subjecting the tribal, Maniram Gond, to harassment in connection with a seizure case. Read more

Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea today

Rajasthan High Court will on Monday resume hearing on the petitions by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress legislators against the disqualification notices served on them by state assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Read more

OPEC has new competitor as China ships oil from swelling storage

Some oil from China’s swelling storage tanks is finding its way back into the international market as traders jump at the opportunity to source cheap crude for resale to regional refiners.The shipments in question, so far just 1 million barrels, have been procured by trading houses via the Shanghai futures exchange, and loaded from the bourse’s numerous storage tanks that dot the country’s eastern coast. Read more

India, anxious to stage IPL, awaits ICC decision on T20 World Cup

In normal times, international cricket would be gearing up for the year’s marquee event; the 16-team T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled to start on October 18.That planning and itineraries could mean little in a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic as the International Cricket Council’s board that meets on Monday is expected to finally announce its postponement. Read more

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on 2 years of his proposal: ‘Speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday’

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their second anniversary of his proposing to her and the actor made sure she wished her husband in the sweetest way possible. Priyanka shared an adorable picture that shows Nick kissing her on her cheek and clicking a selfie as they sit in front of the mirror. Read more

Google Chrome to prevent users from filling insecure forms soon

Google is working on a new feature on Chrome that will prevent users from filling insecure forms. This upcoming Chrome flag will stop information submission on any form that Google considers ‘insecure’ and is going to help save users from phishing attacks or security breaches. Read more

Ghewar sales unaffected: Foodies in Delhi-NCR can’t stay away from this festive sweet

Mention Teej, which is approaching on July 23, and the next word that comes to the mind is ghewar! The popular disc-shaped sweet dish from Rajasthan has its own fan following among North Indian dwellers such as those from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and of course, Delhi. Read more

Did this hippo crash into another just to give a kiss? Netizens think so

In today’s edition of videos which are too-cute-to-handle, we have the clip of a hippo and its antics. Chances are that the adorableness of the video will make you say “aww” – that too multiple times. Shared on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s official Facebook profile, the video opens with a hippo swimming in its enclosure. Read more

Watch why this truck took a year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra