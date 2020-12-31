News updates from Hindustan Times: Hyderabad police arrest Chinese national in connection with loan apps scam and all the latest news

The Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad is probing as many as 27 cases pertaining to issue of loans by alleged unauthorised loan apps and harassment of the borrowers by the companies running the apps through their call centres. (Getty Images/iStockphoto. Representative image)

Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested, police say he was overall head of operations of 4 firms

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested a Chinese national in connection with its probe related to mobile applications providing instant loans through their call centres. These approval of loans is quickly done on these platforms but the lenders then harass the borrowers over repayment. Read more

Uttarakhand submits plan to court for monitoring Gangotri glacier region

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday submitted an action taken report to the state high court, listing the steps it is planning to take for monitoring Gangotri glacier region at the mouth of the Gaumukh glacier, the origin of the river Ganga. Read more

Infighting, factionalism led to defeat for Congress in Panchkula MC elections

Factionalism and infighting have once again led the Congress party to admit defeat in a closely-contested election of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC). Losing the mayoral race to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a narrow margin, the Congress will sit in opposition with just seven seats in the House of 20. Read more

Russia to distribute over 1 mn Sputnik V shots at home by year end, says minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday. Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in early December, has so far produced over 2 million doses in total industry minister Denis Manturov told state television. Read more

Tests: You win one, you lose one

The Melbourne Test victory was a historic win because it came after a historic loss, a loss where India folded for 36, the lowest Test innings score they’ve ever made. Next Test though India bounces back and beats the very same team, with no changes, that brought Indian cricket to its knees. Read more

Amazon to launch computer science education program in India soon

Amazon has big plans for India in 2021. The company is planning to launch its computer science education program, Future Engineer, in India soon. For those of you who don’t know, Amazon had launched its Future Engineer program in the US last year. Read more

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to take a break from work even as his industry colleagues flock to distant locations for holidays. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his 9-year-old granddaughter, Aaradhya. The actor has shared pictures from their recording session. Read more

Google Doodle: Special New Year’s Eve animation with twinkling lights and confetti poppers wins hearts

While we all are gearing up to ring in the New Year, Google is also taking part in the celebrations and trying to get us in the party mood. Google is quite famous for its adorable trending doodles and their animated doodle for this New Year’s Eve has taken things up a notch. Read more

NASA shares 4 most liked 2020 Hubble images, asks netizens to pick their fave. Which one is yours?

The official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared many educational and entertaining posts this past year. Now, as we start the last day of the year, take a look at some of the most liked Hubble images from 2020 tweeted by the account. Read more