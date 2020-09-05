News updates from Hindustan Times: Hyderabad to resume metro services amid strict Covid-19 norms on Monday and all the latest news

Wearing of face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff and for those who come to the station without masks, the HMRL authorities would supply them on payment basis. (AFP file photo)

With abundant precautions in place, Hyderabad metro to resume service from Monday

After nearly five-and-a-half months, Hyderabad metro rail services will resume on Monday under stringent guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Briefing reporters on Saturday, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said on the first two days, the metro trains would be operational in two high-density corridors in two durations – from 7 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 9 pm. Read more

9,746 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 390,000

Karnataka on Saturday registered 9,746 cases and 128 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, taking the overall tally to 389,232, the state health department said. The total cases include 283,298 discharges and nearly 6,300 deaths. Read more

Top 10 states and region-wise position holders in ease of doing business ranking 2019

Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot in the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings, while Uttar Pradesh and Telangana bagged the second and third positions respectively. The ranks were announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual event chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more

Covid-19: France expects more severe infections in next two weeks

France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in Covid-19 infections in recent days, health minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday. Veran however ruled out the need for a new nationwide lockdown, telling BFM television that France had other means to fight the virus, including testing. Read more

IPL 2020 schedule to be announced on September 6, confirms chairman Brijesh Patel

The full schedule for IPL 2020 which is slated to begin from September 19 in UAE will be announced on Sunday, September 6, confirmed Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel. “It (IPL 2020 schedule) will be announced tomorrow,” Brijesh Patel told Hindustan Times over phone. Read more

Chaitanya Tamhane brings India back to Venice Film Festival after 19 years with The Disciple, cast and crew take over red carpet

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane is making India proud at the Venice Film Festival with his latest film, The Disciple. The film will mark India’s return to the main competition at the festival for the first time in nearly two decades. The festival’s official Twitter page shared pictures of Chaitanya and the rest of the cast and crew as they descended on the red carpet. Read more

This soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s Laal Ishq will soothe your soul

Have you ever come across such a video which instantly brings a smile on your face? If yes, you know what we’re talking about. In case you are yet to experience that, let this video be your first. It’s a clip which captures a beautiful rendition of the song Laal Ishq from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela sang by Arijit Singh. Read more

Teacher’s Day 2020: The funny side of online classes during pandemic

“I gave a half-an-hour trial class to a pre-schooler and she started running all over the place,” says a Gurugram-based teacher, and another teacher adds, “Apne aap ko unmute aur camera off kar lete hain.” Read more

