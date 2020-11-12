News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double and all the latest news

The Central government has decided to build an ‘iconic structure’ called the ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’, or New India Garden, next to the Yamuna river bank (PTI)

The Central government has decided to build an ‘iconic structure’ called the ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’, or New India Garden, next to the Yamuna river bank spread over 22 acres to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) called a design competition for the new structure. Read More

‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K

The ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to Twitter seeking explanation in five days as to why legal action shouldn’t be taken against the social media platform for disrespecting India’s territorial integrity as Twitter has shown Leh as part of J&K, not Ladakh. Read More

Our ideologies should not go against national interest, PM Modi to JNU students

Sharing his experience of Emergency with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said one doesn’t need to sacrifice his or her own ideology to fight for a common, greater cause. “When people joined Mahatma Gandhi, they didn’t leave their ideologies. Read More

Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave his nod to initiate contempt of court proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his ‘highly objectionable’ tweets against the Supreme Court.The Attorney General has said that the tweets by Kamra are ‘not only in bad taste but also clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the Court’. Read More

We couldn’t take our family photo like every year, says PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit

The strategic partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, addressing the 17th ASEAN-India summit. “ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. . Read More

Asif Basra found dead: Manoj Bajpayee, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Directors Hansal Mehta and Onir were among the first to condole the death of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. The 53-year-old actor was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. Suicide is suspected.Read More