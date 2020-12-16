News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in south India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry; spell to last till Dec 22: IMD

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience heavy rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast. Read more

Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius (until 6.30am ) today, around 2 degrees higher than Tuesday’s minimum of 4.1 degrees C. Read more

Ajinkya Rahane’s great captaincy test

Cricket rarely remembers the vice-captain. Think Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or Rohit Sharma, exemplary batsmen who also happened to be the deputy at different times. Now think Ajinkya Rahane, India’s current vice-captain. Read more

Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

An audio clip of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on set of Mission Impossible 7 has been leaked. Cruise lost his cool after noticing a lapse in social distancing on set, and threatened to fire those allegedly flouting rules. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 4k baggy T-shirt at the beach makes a strong case for comfy clothing

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has a certain elan about her. Within a small period of time, the Dhadak actor has made a name for not just her acting skills, but also her dressing sense. Read more

Customer leaves $5,000 tip for waitress, restaurant shares ‘thank you’ post

With the festive season upon us, many are feeling jolly and generous. This notion stands particularly true for a customer of an Italian restaurant Anthony’s At Paxon in Pennsylvania, US. Read more

Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine. The government said that ‘adverse’ reactions can’t be ruled out when vaccination starts. Watch