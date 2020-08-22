News updates from Hindustan Times: In Bihar, BJP might begin seat-sharing talks with allies and all the latest news

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The elections in Bihar are crucial to the BJP after it lost power in Maharashtra, and Jharkhand last year despite forming the government at the Centre with a bigger majority. (AFP file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may begin seat-sharing talks with allies in poll-bound Bihar after its two-day state executive committee meeting that begins on Saturday. J P Nadda, the party chief, and BJP’s Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav will hold talks with chief minister Nitish Kumar and other top leaders of his Janata Dal (United), or JDU, in Patna next week. Read more

Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood

Top Kashmiri leaders, who signed the Gupkar declaration last year, have decided to strive for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the constitution of J&K and its statehood. Read more

‘Lift all restrictions on inter-state movement of people, cargo,’: Centre tells states



Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to chief secretaries of all states explaining that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. His letter mentions that any such restriction would amount to a violation of guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs during the Unlock phases. Read more



Heavy rainfall lashes parts of western Madhya Pradesh, low-lying areas flooded

Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially those in the western parts of the state, affecting normal life, officials said on Saturday. Incessant rainfall in the western districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Sehore, since Friday has sent small rivers and nullahs into spate, they added. Read more

Israel’s Covid-19 chief urges Ukraine to ban annual Jewish pilgrimage

The head of Israel’s coronavirus task force has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ban an annual pilgrimage in which Hasidic Jews visit the central Ukrainian town of Uman over concerns the site may become a virus hotspot. Read more

Do a Shahid Afridi and come out of retirement: Former India opener Aakash Chopra tells Suresh Raina

Drawing Shahid Afridi’s example, former India opener Aakash Chopra asked Suresh Raina to reconsider his decision to retire from international cricket. Raina had decided to call time on his international career on India’s 74th Independence Day, minutes after legendary cricketer MS Dhoni had decided to hang his boots. Read more

Ganesh Chaturthi: Malaika Arora amps up festive vibe in red Banarasi saree

Slaying this festive week like the true diva she is, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora amped up Ganesh Chaturthi vibes as she dressed up in her ethnic best. Gearing up for the upcoming episode of television dance reality India’s Best Dancer, Malaika set fans’ hearts on a frenzy with her drop-dead gorgeous look. Read more

Netflix India asks Instagram users to caption this still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They comply

Netflix India’s Instagram account often shares posts which leave netizens in fits. Their recent post is no different. On August 21, the account shared a still from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The image features the three male leads, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar. Read more

Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi 

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city
Aug 22, 2020 17:23 IST
Prevention strategy for substance use disorder
Aug 22, 2020 17:21 IST
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of Covid crisis
Aug 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold
Aug 22, 2020 17:20 IST
