News updates from Hindustan Times: In Chhattisgarh, spending in govt departments cut by 30% to fight slowdown and all the latest news

The finance department has prepared a department-wise time schedule to discuss the economy keeping in mind the effect that the nationwide lockdown has had on the state and the economic growth. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)

The Chhattisgarh government has lowered the expenditure limit in the departments after the decrease in revenue receipts due to economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

‘Covid-19 recovery rate at 31.7%, getting better every day’: Health minister

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India’s Covid-19 mortality rate is among the lowest in the world at around 3.2%. Read more.

Gaps in government’s migrants’ transfer plan highlighted, remedies sought

A group of students, lawyers, engineers, researchers and civil society workers, who are coordinating relief for the stranded migrant labourers, has written to the union home secretary Ajay Bhalla seeking his intervention in reducing the hardships faced by the migrants. Read more.

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights

Cabin luggage will be barred and passengers aged above 80 years not allowed on flights when air passengers services, suspended since March 25 because of the Covid-19 lockdown, resume in the country, according to guidelines drafted by the government for the first phase of the restart of commercial flights. Read more.

‘He threw his bat and made a dash to dressing room’: Irfan Pathan recalls when MS Dhoni lost his cool

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned himself the nickname of “captain cool”. During his captaincy days, the wicketkeeper-batsman showed the ability to remain calm in toughest of situations, and also made some really smart decisions that helped his side win close games. Read more.

Aarogya Setu mandatory for train passengers: Ministry of Railways

The Indian Railways had advised all passengers availing special train services that started operating from Tuesday to install Aarogya Setu. However, now, downloading the app has been made mandatory. Read more.

Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch

There might be people who think that snakes are magnificent creatures but for most of us, they are just creepy crawlies who give the heebie-jeebies. Posted on Reddit, the video of a snake will make you scratch your head and Google it to believe that it actually exists. Read more.

Designer Vera Wang is still a diva at 70. Her abs are proof

Vera Wang is a popular name in fashion and she’s best known for her bridal wear. The renowned designer has created outfits for celebrities and famous personalities namely Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock and even created Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s wedding outfit. Read more.

Watch: Long queues outside New Delhi Railway Station as train services resume

As passenger train services resume partially, a long queue was seen outside the New Delhi Railway station. Police teams were checking e-tickets of people around 500 metres ahead of the station. People were seen adhering to social distancing norms as they queued up to board the trains. Passenger train services had been shut due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. Watch here.