News updates from Hindustan Times: In his New Year message, Rahul Gandhi takes a veiled dig at Centre over farm laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in this New Year’s message on Friday his heart was with the farmers (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

In his New Year greetings, Rahul Gandhi takes a veiled dig at Centre over farm laws

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in this New Year’s message on Friday his heart was with the farmers who were fighting “unjust forces with dignity and honour”. Read More

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing across six states. Read More

WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine



The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution. Read More



India vs Australia: ‘Wouldn’t be too quick to judge Steve Smith,’ Australia’s assistant coach expects former captain and Marnus Labuschagne to find form soon

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have failed to perform to the level they are expected to so far and Australia team’s inability to hold the ground during this rough patch has further hit them. Read More

Vidya Balan wasn’t first choice for Hum Paanch, said she was an ‘awkward teenager’ when she was cast

Actor Vidya Balan broke into Bollywood with 2005’s Parineeta, but before that, she had already established herself in the television industry with a role in the hit sitcom Hum Paanch. Read More

Google Doodle wishes Happy New Year with an adorable animation

Google welcomed the New Year with a new doodle. The company that is known for its awe-generating animations went all-out for their New Year’s Day doodle. Read More

‘January 1’ imparts some advice in heartening clip posted by Harsh Goenka

Starting off the first day of a new year can be an exciting experience. If you’re looking for some encouraging content to begin the day on the right foot, then here is a motivational video that you must watch. Read More

‘Aim to represent India in Olympics’: 13-year-old Amairah Chadha

Amairah Chadha, the 13-year-old Equestrian, recently won two bronze medals at the Junior National Equestrian Championship held in Delhi in December 2020. Chadha speaks to Hindustan Times about her experience in the sport and the tournaments she is eyeing. Watch

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
by Shiv Sunny

Matt Henry replaces injured Neil Wagner for second Pakistan Test
by Reuters
Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
by Associated Press
People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021
by Trisha Sengupta
