News updates from Hindustan Times: India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 and all the latest news

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up testing to more than 75,000 samples per day. (Burhaan Kinu/HT photo )

India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19

India achieved a major milestone on Saturday of conducting one million RT-PCR tests so far to detect coronavirus, an official of the empowered committee that is tracking India’s Covid-19 response said. Read more

20-day-old Jaipur infant may be world’s youngest Covid-19 victim

An eerie silence has already descended on Jaipur city with the long absence of people from the streets due to the extended lockdown to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. Only the shrill sirens of ambulances passing through empty streets break the gloomy silence at times. Read more

Covid 19 lockdown fallout: Bihar legislative council to become headless on May 7

Come May 7 and the Bihar legislative council will become headless since the position of the chairman of the council will fall vacant with the working chairman Haroon Rashid’s six-year term ending a day earlier, on May 6. Read more

Buffett’s Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments, but operating profit rose even as Covid-19 hurt its businesses. Read more

ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, final exams 2020 postponed, check new dates

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Chartered of India (ICAI) on Saturday further postponed the CA exams to July-August. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the Institute’s official website. Read more

In UP, Noida has the most Aarogya Setu downloads: See how the other cities fare

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar, or as it is more popularly known - Noida, leads the list of Aarogya Setu downloads in the state. Ghaziabad comes in second and Lucknow follows third with Meerut at the seventh spot. Read more

John Cena shares Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s photos on Instagram, fans ask if he watches Bollywood movies

WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena recently paid tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday by sharing his photo on his Instagram page. Now, he had shared a photo of Irrfan Khan as well. Read more

Doctor returns home after treating Covid-19 patients, neighbours fill the air with thunderous applause. Watch

A video involving a doctor and her reaction to the welcome she received after returning home will tug at your heartstrings and for all the right reasons. Shared by BJP Karnataka’s official Twitter account, the video is of a doctor who returned home after treating Covid-19 patients. Read more

Can Covid-19 be transmitted through breast milk?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV). Read more

Watch: Remdesivir, world’s first drug to treat coronavirus disease gets approved