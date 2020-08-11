News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption caused by Covid, says Manmohan Singh and all the latest news

The former PM and the senior Congress leader warned that the disruptions due to the lockdown to prevent infections would lead to a prolonged slowdown. (Amal KS/HT file photo)

Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh

Protecting people’s livelihood, making adequate capital available for businesses and ensuring the autonomy of the financial sector are the three steps the government should take “immediately” to undo the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in an interview to BBC, urging the government to consider significant amounts of direct cash transfers to the public. Read more

Taskforce for vaccine distribution to meet tomorrow, says health ministry

The expert committee on vaccine administration, chaired by NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, will meet on Wednesday to consider “logistics and ethical aspects” of procurement and administration of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 44,000 in the country, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Read more

Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission

The Election Commission has rejected the demand of the political parties in Bihar to postpone the Assembly elections in the state. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora reiterated on Monday that elections in Bihar will be held on time, and that the poll panel is making preparations keeping in view the Covid-19 situation. Read more

Lebanon prez Aoun was warned in July about explosives at port: Report

Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources. Read more

‘Just try to whack one and get out’: When Muralitharan asked Ishant Sharma to give him 800th Test wicket

Little over a decade ago, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan retired from international cricket after becoming the first man in history to pick up 800 Test wickets. While Murali is the most prolific wicket-taker in international cricket across formats by a mile, he did struggle to pick up his last scalp in Test cricket. Read more

Triumph Street Triple R to launch in India today: Here’s what to expect

After the launch of the updated Street Triple RS earlier this year, Triumph Motorcycles is now gearing up to introduce the new Street Triple R in India on Tuesday (August 11). As the name says, the new ‘R’ spec model will be placed lower than the ‘RS’, but it will be a significantly updated machine against the lower ‘S’ spec model. Read more

Kubbra Sait says ‘your handle has been toxic’ as Kangana Ranaut’s team asks if she wants to ‘please a few’

Hours after Kubbra Sait lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana Ranaut, the Panga star’s team has responded. Kubbra was quick to clarify that she had nothing personal against Kangana. Read more

Google reintroduces Google Maps for the Apple Watch after pulling it out 3 years ago

Google has made two new announcements about the Google Maps for on Apple platforms, according to an Ars Technica report. For starters, Google Maps will now work with the dashboard view on Apple’s CarPlay screens and second, the company is also relaunching the Google Maps app on the Apple Watch. Read more

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Take a look into the actor’s best looks, fitness regime and more

Jacqueline Fernandez has been gracing us with her casual charm and stylish good looks ever since her introduction to the world of fashion in the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, for which she was the winner. This paved her way into becoming one of the biggest names in Bollywood, that she is today. Read more

Watch: Rajnath Singh hails ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision after India bans import of 101 items