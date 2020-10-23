News updates from Hindustan Times: India looks forward to army chief’s Nepal visit to put bilateral ties back on even keel and all the latest news

India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel

India is looking to army chief Gen MM Naravane’s upcoming visit to Nepal to help put bilateral ties back on an even keel after a bitter border row, especially by building on the traditionally strong ties between the two armies, people familiar with developments said on Friday. Read more

NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case after Mumbai visit

Narcotics Control Bureau director general Rakesh Asthana returned to the national capital Delhi on Friday after a quiet visit to Mumbai to review investigations by the federal agency in the drugs trafficking case launched after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June this year, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for migrant crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday , raising India-China issue, migrant crisis in his first election address on Friday — in Hisua. Read more

Trump ‘pours fuel on racist fires’: Biden

Donald Trump is one of the “most racist presidents” in modern history, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said, as he tore into the current US President during the final presidential debate and accused him of pouring “fuel on every racist fire”. Read more

Kareena Kapoor on Saif’s reaction when she told him about 2nd pregnancy: ‘Unfortunately, there is nothing filmy in my house’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Kareena was asked about Saif’s reaction to hearing the ‘good news’ for the first time. Saif and Kareena are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. Their second child will be arriving sometime early next year. Read more

Woman’s ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ tweet about making sleeping mats wins hearts

Scrolling through Twitter, you may have come across several posts titled ‘how it started and how it’s going’. Not just highlighting some hilarious moments, this trend on social media is also the perfect way to showcase personal growth, achievements, relationship milestones and more. Several such posts have won the hearts of tweeple and among them is this one posted by Twitter user Em. Read more

Maharashtra invites Tesla to invest in state

Maharashtra is looking for potential investment from the US electric car major Tesla in the state and has held discussions with the company, weeks after Tesla revealed its plans to enter the Indian market. Read more

Barcelona tie with Juventus could see fans return

Barcelona may be able to welcome some fans back for their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Camp Nou in December, the Catalan regional government said. Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the region’s General Director for Sport, Gerard Figueras, said preliminary discussions had taken place between authorities and Barca about the return of fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

From Beyonce to Burj Khalifa, here are Bollywood’s most insensitive, culturally inappropriate moments

We are in the year 2020, possibly the most eventful since the World Wars, and conversations around health, patriarchy, feminism, sexism, colourism, nepotism, racism and many such ‘isms’ have taken centre stage. The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown has been quite an enlightening time for most of us. Read more

Watch: ‘Reducing student loans in Biden’s plans’: US press secretary to Kamala Harris

US Press Secretary to Senator Kamala Harris, Sabrina Singh said that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a plan for Indian-Americans. Sabrina said, “I think what is going to woe Indian-American voters across the country is our plans. Watch here