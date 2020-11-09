News updates from Hindustan Times: India, Maldives sign 4 pacts including $100M grant for key connectivity project and all the latest news

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla meets Foreign Secretary of the Maldives Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed during a meeting. (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

India, Maldives sign 4 pacts including $100M grant for key connectivity project

India and the Maldives on Monday signed four agreements, including one for a $100-million grant for a connectivity project, as visiting foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and the Maldivian leadership discussed ways to boost economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer

The vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which is being developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, is 90% effective in preventing infections in the ongoing Phase 3 trials, Pfizer announced on Monday. Read more

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will travel to Kathmandu later this month for formal dialogue between the two countries, a sign that New Delhi is willing to go an extra mile to improve bilateral ties that had nosedived earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Rohit Sharma included in India Test squad for Australia tour, BCCI announces revised ODI, T20I teams

Rohit Sharma was included in the India Test squad for Australia tour but the senior India selection committee and BCCI medical team after consulting the opener decided to rest him from the ODI and T20I series in Australia. Read more

Kangana Ranaut demands Arnab Goswami’s release, attacks Maharashtra govt: ‘I had one house, even that was demolished’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has again attacked the Maharashtra government, as she demanded the release of journalist Arnab Goswami. The news anchor is in judicial custody in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Read more

Apple’s One More Thing event is happening tomorrow: How to watch and what to expect

Just a few days after launching the iPhones globally on October 13, Apple sent out invites for another Apple Event scheduled for November 10. Read more

Monday motivation: Kriti Sanon gives a hilarious explanation for nailing Yoga pose Viparita Shalabhasana

Come Monday and our social media feeds are flooded with Bollywood celebrities’ motivating workout sessions but we love Kriti Sanon for doing so with a tinge of humour. Read more

Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Read more

Punjab-born Nobel Laureate Har Gobind Khorana gets special dedication on death anniversary. Check out his impressive journey

The Nobel Prize Organization shared a post dedicated to “an icon of molecular biology” aka, Har Gobind Khorana who passed away on today’s date, November 9, in 2011. Read more