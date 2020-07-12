News updates from Hindustan Times: India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data

India has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases. In the last nine days, the country has recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases daily. Read more

‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the government over the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, alleging that the Chinese have captured Indian territory. Read more

Life Hacks by Charles Assisi: Covid-19 and the maskara effect

I thought the jokes were greatly exaggerated, about the lengths to which people will go to look good on video calls. But how large an issue this is became obvious the other day, when I typed “How to look…” into the Google search bar, and among the top autocomplete suggestions was “…good on a video call”. Read more

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan test negative for coronavirus, to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus. They were tested after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday. Read more

‘It is very, very depressing’: Sourav Ganguly seeks shortened quarantine for Team India during Australia tour

It has been confirmed by both BCCI and Cricket Australia that the two countries will be facing each other later this year. With Covid-19 still a constant presence around the world, the visitors will have to go through a mandatory quarantine period. Read more

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Read more

Mumbai Police posts witty yet informative ‘when you accidentally type’ meme

The Internet is a place which often graces us with fun memes and trends. More often than not, these memes are so hilarious that they leave people chuckling. Just like this new meme trend called ‘when you accidentally type’. Read more