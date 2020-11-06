News updates from Hindustan Times: India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror and all the latest news

India and the Philippines agreed on Friday to enhance bilateral defence engagement and maritime cooperation. (ANI Photo | Representational image)

India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror

India and the Philippines agreed on Friday to enhance bilateral defence engagement and maritime cooperation, especially in training and procurement of military equipment, and to step up information-sharing to counter terrorism. Read more

Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh

Bursting or selling crackers this season can earn you a fine of up to Rs1 lakh under, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Read more

Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship, says Nepal Prime Minister Oli as he meets army chief

Nepal and India have a long-standing and special relationship, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said to Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Narwane as the duo had a courtesy meeting on Friday. The present issues between the two countries will be resolved through dialogue, Nepal Prime Minister expressed hope. Read more

Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

Following in the footsteps of states like Odisha, Rajasthan and New Delhi, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state would also ban firecrackers in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Nissan Magnite to get power-packed HRA0 Turbo engine: All you need to know

The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV in India is all set to get several highlights through which it would seek to make a strong case for itself against some very capable rivals. Read more

Virender Sehwag recalls when Pakistan batsman asked him to sing Kishore Kumar song

Everyone recalls Virender Sehwag as one of the best opening batsmen India have ever produced. The right-handed batsman ruled in all three formats and his explosive style of batting left top bowling line-ups bamboozled. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says he fasted for Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth

Though the Karwa Chauth ritual is observed by married women for their husbands, Abhishek Bachchan also kept a fast for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this year. He made the revelation during a recent promotional interview for his upcoming Netflix drama, Ludo. Read more

RCB Captain Virat Kohli twins with mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on his 32nd birthday celebration in Dubai. Get the look

IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli, celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday alongside his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and his team mates in Dubai. Read more

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? Watch here

Man caught walking a stuffed dog post curfew by Czech Police. Watch

A series of rather odd events took place in Ceske Budejovice, the capital city of South Bohemia in the southern Czech Republic. The video, of said strange happening, was shared on the Facebook page of Czech Television’s Events of South Bohemia show on October 29. Watch here