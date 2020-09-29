News updates from Hindustan Times: India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels and all the latest news

India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels

India on Tuesday provided a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Maldives National Defence Force (MDNF) that is expected to boost efforts to keep a closer eye on the movement of Chinese vessels in regional waters, people familiar with developments said. Read more

‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests

They are insulting farmers by setting fire to the very equipment he worships, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, launching a full-blooded defence of the farm laws and hitting out at the opposition a day after members of the Punjab unit of Youth Congress set a tractor on fire at Rajpath near the India Gate lawns in the heart of Delhi. Read more

EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that 54 assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency across 10 states would go to polls on November 3 and 7, respectively. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘If given opportunities, he would have won World Cups’ - Sreesanth’s huge statement on 25-year-old batsman

Sanju Samson has got off to a fantastic start in this year’s Indian Premier League in the UAE. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 74 runs in 32 balls for Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. Read more

After Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday channels Saara Zamaana’s Amitabh Bachchan for Khaali Peeli song

Ananya Panday is super excited for her her upcoming film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter on October 2, and the actor has been promoting the film on her social media as well, often sharing new looks. Read more

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo

The KTM owned Swedish motorcycle making brand – Husqvarna - announced its India entry with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. Read more

Tweeple are not happy about this ‘Chai Latte’ recipe with maple syrup, coconut milk

If you’re a fan of chai, especially your particular version with the exact amount of milk and other ingredients, fair warning - this video shared on Twitter may irk you. Read more