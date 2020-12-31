News updates from Hindustan Times: India records 5 more cases of mutated coronavirus strain from UK, pushing tally to 25 and all the latest news

India on Thursday recorded five new cases of mutated coronavirus disease pushing the total cases count to 25, the health ministry said. (REUTERS)

5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25

India on Thursday recorded five new cases of mutated coronavirus disease pushing the total cases count to 25, the health ministry said. Out of the five fresh cases, four have been traced by National Institute of Virology in Pune and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi.

‘India emerged as nerve centre of global health’: PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat and said that the nation had emerged as the nerve centre of global health.

New Year’s Eve: All you need to know about night curbs in Delhi today, tomorrow

The Delhi government announced restrictions on the gathering of more than five persons in public spaces in the city from Thursday 11pm (December 31) to Friday 6am (January 1), and from Friday 11pm (January 1) to Saturday 6am (January 2).

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of farm laws passed by Parliament

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the farm laws cleared by Parliament in September. The resolution was tabled by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that the three laws "will only help big corporate houses".

Survey finds almost everyone with EV never wants to go back to traditional cars

Such is the popularity being gained by electric vehicles around the world that almost everyone who has ever bought a battery-powered car may never go back to buying a conventional petrol or diesel vehicle.

T Natarajan added to Test squad, Umesh Yadav heads back to India: Report

Indian were given a big blow during the second Test match at MCG when pacer Umesh Yadav limped off the field due to an injury he picked while bowling in the second innings. India were already missing the services of seasoned fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and Umesh's injury.

Anushka Sharma continues to rock maternity fashion, wraps up 2020 with a sizzling photoshoot

Gearing up to play a real life star mother, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma is not to be slowed down. Owning the maternity fashion game ever since she announced her pregnancy in mid 2020, the diva has kept fans hooked and the fashion police smitten with her sartorial elegance.