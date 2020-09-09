News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s banking sector debt severely affected due to Covid-19 and all the latest news

Experts believe that banks may be more risk-averse to restructuring loans this time around, having already suffered big losses in previous restructuring efforts. (Mint file photo)

70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact

The Indian economy wasn’t in great shape even before the Covid-19 outbreak, which has only made matters worse. The report by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expert committee on a resolution framework, headed by former ICICI Bank chief K V Kamath, brings this out clearly. Read more

Sadhvi raped at Jharkhand ashram, one held, hunt on for 3 others

One of four persons accused of raping a 46-year-old Sadhvi at her ashram late on Monday night in Jharkhand’s Godda district has been arrested on Tuesday, while a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to nab the other three accused, police said. Read more

Delhi to see dry weather this week

Delhi is likely to experience dry weather over the next four-five days after a spell of light rains over the past week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds at a speed of up to 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Wednesday. Read more

Japan: Yoshihide Suga in pole position for PM as debate kicks off

Yoshihide Suga is on course for a landslide victory in the race to become Japan’s next prime minister, an Asahi newspaper tally showed, as debate kicks off later Wednesday among the three candidates vying to succeed long-time leader Shinzo Abe. Read more

IPL 2020: Steve Smith’s wicket on Ravi Bishnoi’s wish list

Ravi Bishnoi idolises Shane Warne, but neither his bowling action nor approach are similar to the Australian legend. There is a bit of Anil Kumble and some Rashid Khan to his action. While Warne was a classical leggie, Bishnoi, like Khan, has more hustle during release, and a longer run-up like Kumble. Read more

‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ to achieve goal of total literacy by 2030: Education minister

The government’s new literacy scheme, ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’, will be a leap forward for achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday. Read more

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: When Twinkle Khanna threatened to not have a second child, other lesser-known facts about their marriage

Despite being polar opposites of each other, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage has been rock-solid for almost two decades now. If he is diplomatic, she is famous for her no-holds-barred style. He is a fitness enthusiast who loves outdoor activities, while she prefers to curl up with a good book. However, their differences only make them stronger. Read more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk loses record $16.3 billion with wild wealth swings

Elon Musk’s net worth plunged $16.3 billion Tuesday, the largest single-day wipeout in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the Tesla Inc. rout continued. Read more

People without masks remind Delhi Police of this Jolly LLB dialogue

Masks are essential and people need to wear them while stepping outside. Period. The authorities, every now and then, take to social media to emphasis and create awareness about the importance of following this safety rule. Most of the times, they do so in a creative and witty manner. Case in point is this post by Delhi Police. Read more