Coronavirus Outbreak
News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Qaiserbagh Vegetable Market which is a coronavirus hotspot, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to 63.02%, with nearly 19 states across the country logging a recovery rate higher than that of the national average, the Centre said on Monday. Read more

RIL launches WhatsApp chatbot for all AGM-related queries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to host its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) via a virtual event on July 15. Read more

Exclusive: 5 things we found out about Watch Dogs Legion that you need to know



At the Ubisoft Forward event last evening, the game studio made some important announcements regarding all the new games that are coming in this year and even a few that are scheduled for next year. Read more



Madhur Bhandarkar: The anger after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death won’t subside easily

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the current scenario in the film industry, the tension and fear among everyone who is being extra careful being saying anything. Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness: All you need to know about the disease, its symptoms and more

Breast cancer is a fairly common type of cancer that affects about 2.1 million people annually. According to the World Health Organisation, it causes approximately 15% of all cancer-related deaths in women and affects women about 100 times more than men. Read more

Gorilla weighing 196 kg gets Covid-19 test, treated for other wounds. Pictures are viral

A 31-year-old gorilla named Shango has recently undergone a test for Covid-19 while he was being treated for other wounds following a fight with another gorilla. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Actor Alia Bhatt’s sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt, has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote. Read more

‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Sourav Ganguly and his tendency of turning up late for tosses during his time as captain of the Indian cricket team. Read more

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices
Jul 13, 2020 21:27 IST
I-T dept asks taxpayers to verify ITRs for AYs 2015-16 to 2019-20 by Sep 30
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally to 3,495
Jul 13, 2020 21:23 IST
