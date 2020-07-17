News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks, warns Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news

India has now become only the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases of the coronavirus disease. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Rahul Gandhi issues another warning, says India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again warned India would record two million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the second week of August, a day after the country reported a million infections. Read more

Assam Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, jail record Covid-19 cases as Kamrup Metro sees spike in infections despite lockdown

Assam’s biggest city Guwahati and rest of the Kamrup Metro district is witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases every day despite a total lockdown for over two weeks. Read more

Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app

Covid-19 patients in central Delhi district can download the Fight Corona app, previously limited to administration officials, to register their queries or requests regarding sanitisation supply of essential commodities for those under home isolation, lifting biomedical waste, as well as to seek psychological help. Read more

WE Charity controversy: Trudeau’s finance minister to be investigated

The controversy over a contract to a charity with ties to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family has become more complicated with the revelation it could have earned more than twice what was originally stated, and the country’s Ethics Commissioner launching an investigation into the Finance Minister in connection with this issue. Read more

‘He wouldn’t have become what he has now’: Arun Lal remembers incident that propelled Sourav Ganguly for success

Sourav Ganguly revolutionised Indian cricket team in the early 2000s as captain. Under his leadership, the Indian team grew from strength to strength and also developed a competitive attitude. But while many remember Sourav Ganguly for his captaincy, many forget that the left-hander was also an extremely talented batsman. Read more

Microsoft’s Project xCloud to launch in September

Microsoft’s Project xCloud will officially launch in September this year. The cloud gaming service had been in beta trials since October last year and in select regions like the US, UK and South Korea. Project xCloud brings console gaming to smartphones and tablets, and it all happens in the cloud. Read more

Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I want to tell people that there’s nothing more than your life’

A homebody, actor Kushal Tandon says the lockdown has not been as tough on him as many. The actor, who coincidentally did a film titled Unlock, holds forth on his work, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the entertainment industry. Read more

Bundt cake: Is this the new baking fad after banana bread?

Every second person trying their hands at baking during the #WFH mode is now being found whipping their baton and pouring the batter into pans that lead to making of visually appealing bundt cakes! Pictures of tempting and gooey bundt cakes have been surfacing in stories of denizens on various social media platforms. Read more