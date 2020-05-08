News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s recovery rate nears 30% even as cases touch 50,000- mark and all the latest news

Over 16,000 patients have been cured from coronavirus so far. (ANI photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s recovery rate nears 30% even as cases touch 50,000-mark

India’s coronavirus recovery rate has increased to nearly 30% even as the total number of registered coronavirus infections reached 46,342 on Friday, said the health ministry. It added that there were 216 districts that had not reported new positive cases. Read more

Mohali woman tests positive for Covid-19 a day after delivering baby

A 24-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after she gave birth at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.The woman, a resident of Milkh village in Kharar block of Mohali, is the first case in the district where a woman has tested positive for the virus after giving birth. Read more

AAP member Preeti Sharma Menon files complaint for Twitter abuse on post about train accident that killed 16 migrants

The Aam Aadmi Party national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon on Friday approached the Mumbai Police against a man who she said posted a “sleazy comment” directed at her on micro blogging site Twitter. Read more

Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday. Read more

Afghanistan’s health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Afghan officials say the country’s health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the country recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.The ministry confirmed Friday that Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the virus. Read more

Adele champions body positivity movement on social media

The comments on Adele’s weight loss picture on Instagram are a testimony to the fact that people have now become more sensitive towards body image issues. Read more

Deepika Padukone pens heartbreaking note on Irrfan Khan as Piku completes 5 years: ‘Rest in peace, my dear friend’

Deepika Padukone has shared a heartbreaking note on the death of her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan who died of neuroendocrine tumour last week. Read more

Final year students to give exam, all other varsity students in Maharashtra to be promoted: Uday Samant

After weeks of confusion, Maharashtra’s minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant on Friday clarified that all final year students will be appearing for exams between July 1 and 30 whereas all other year students will be promoted to the next academic year. Read more

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs FireTV Stick 4K vs Chromecast 3rd-gen: It all boils down to value

Xiaomi has just unveiled its Mi Box 4K streaming device in India in a bid to reach millions of those who are stuck with ‘dumb’ TVs. Although the Chinese tech firm has a strong line of Mi smart TVs in the country, living up to its ‘affordable’ tag, the company’s Mi Box 4K at Rs 3,999 seems to be worth it, at least on the paper. Read more

Looks like Raylan the doggo has adopted these two tiny kittens as his children. Watch

You know we love seeing videos of interspecies friendships. If you’re like us and prefer such golden content, get ready for an even sweeter genre of clips: interspecies families! This almost 20-second-long clip was posted on Instagram from Raylan the dog’s account. Read more

Watch| World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know