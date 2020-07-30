News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s recovery rate rising continuously, over 64% now and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in India has been rising continuously and in the past week recoveries clocked more than 34,000, the health ministry said. Read More

Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official

India showed “will and capability to stand up to China” in the recent border conflict, said Lisa Curtis, senior director for South and Central Asia, US National Security Council. The rest of the Indo-Pacific countries are “watching this carefully” and have been “encouraged by India’s resolve.” Read More

‘BJP reducing Parliament to…’: TMC after new education policy announcement

In a withering attack on the BJP, Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra accused the ruling party of bypassing Parliament by not discussing the “vital” education policy in the House and making a formal declaration on the same. Read More

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy, share photo

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Hardik took to Instagram to share the happy news. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” he wrote on Instagram. Read More

Smith at No.3, Kohli at 4; three quicks: Josh Hazlewood picks his India-Australia combined Test XI

The India-Australia series may still be about five months away but the build up for it has started well in advance. Ahead of the series, Josh Hazlewood who is expected to play a crucial role in Australia’s pace attack in the four Tests in December this year, decided to pick his combined India-Australia Test XI. Read More

Anti-China sentiments helped global companies more than Indian ones

Global firms have benefited more than Indian companies following the government ban on Chinese applications as well as the anti-China sentiments in the country. Read More

6-year-old boy helps builder, gets a note. Tale of kindness will make you smile

The Internet is a treasure trove of such wholesome content which may not only bring a smile on your face, but can also help make your day brighter. The story of this kid and the letter he got from a builder perfectly fits the bill. Read More

Princepal Singh becomes first NBA India Academy graduate to sign Pro contract

NBA India Academy graduate Princepal Singh, a forward of six feet and 10 inches from Punjab, has signed to play in its ‘G’ League next season. Singh is the first academy graduate to sign a professional contract. Watch the full video for more details