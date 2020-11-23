News updates from Hindustan Times: India-Singapore joint naval drills from today and all the latest news

New Delhi, Nov 19 (ANI): Indian Navy participating in the Second Phase of Malabar 2020 Naval exercise in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean Region on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today

India and Singapore will kick off naval drills in the Andaman Sea on Monday, with the focus on enhancing mutual inter-operability and learning the best practices from each other, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Sunday. Read more

Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains

Minimum temperatures continued to drop in most parts of northwest India on Sunday and Monday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of only 6.5 degrees C, 5 degrees below normal until 6.30am. Read more

PM Modi likely to discuss Covid-19 vaccine distribution with states tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation of the states. Read more

India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

The first season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, has a winner. In the glittering finale, held on Sunday, Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) of Gurugram emerged the winner, winning a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs. Read more

Scientists turn ‘jiggle’ inside the Sun into sound. Heard it yet?

Have you ever thought if the Sun is silent or if it makes sounds? If you have, then this video by NASA will present you with an answer. Even if not, this is a clip which is mesmerising and intriguing, to say the least. Read more

Harley-Davidson owners take out ‘Dark Ride’ rallies to protest India pull-out

Harley-Davidson owners’ group on Sunday conducted protest rallies called ‘Dark Rides’ in as many as 14 cities in the country against the decision of the American motorcycle company to pull out of India. Read more

BSF detects tunnel in Samba, link suspected with terrorists killed in Nagrota

A 150-meter long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector on Sunday, DGP Dilbag Singh said. Watch