News updates from Hindustan Times: India slips a spot in UN’s human development index and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now

Dropping a spot further from its previous position, India on Wednesday ranked 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Read more

‘Tolerating it is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir, leaves note

Baba Ram Singh, a priest from Haryana, shot himself on Wednesday at a site of the ongoing protests by the farmers. In a hand-written note, he expressed his pain over the ongoing protest of the farmers against the three laws passed by Parliament in September. Read more

With positivity rate on decline in Delhi, Covid-19 testing unlikely to be scaled up

With the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positivity rate – the proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – dipping below 2 per cent, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain indicated on Wednesday that the city is unlikely to scale up testing. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh blasts Kangana Ranaut for claiming he disappeared after inciting farmers, says ‘have some shame’

Diljit Dosanjh fired back at Kangana Ranaut after she claimed that he disappeared after tweeting in support of the farmers protesting against the new farm bills. He also questioned who made her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti-national. Read more

PUBG Mobile India latest update: Game is not coming back by New Year

PUBG Mobile fans who are waiting for the battle royale to make a comeback, we have some bad news for you. According to a report from InsideSport, the PUBG Mobile India game is not coming back even by New Year. Read more

Man climbs onto wing of airplane taxiing for take-off in Las Vegas airport. Watch

In a bizarre incident, a man climbed onto the wing of an airline taxiing for takeoff in a Las Vegas airport on Saturday, December 12. Several clips of the incident have now surfaced on the Internet. Chances are that the incident will leave you surprised. Read more

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes

Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Watch here