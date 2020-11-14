Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest civilian deaths in LoC shelling and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A house damaged in Pakistani shelling in Naugam Sector in Kashmir on Friday(ANI) (File photo for representation)

India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest civilian deaths in LoC shelling

India on Saturday summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to lodge a strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the firing was aimed at supporting cross-border infiltration by terrorists. Read more

PM Modi rides on Arjun’s ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pakistan, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday rode an Arjun tank as he spent his Diwali at the Longewala Post at the Western border. The message of vocal for local is loud and clear as the Arjun is the first indigenously developed battle tank of the India Army. Read more

White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official



The White House is planning for President Donald Trump to serve a second term despite his reelection loss, a top official said Friday. Read more



Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD

Delhi’s air quality turned severe on Diwali with stubble burning accounting for 32 per cent of the city’s PM2.5 pollution and calm winds worsening the situation as they allowed accumulation of pollutants, the weather officials said. Read more

Team India starts outdoor training in Australia after all players test negative for Covid-19

The likes Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj were seen going through light training at Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park. Read more

From Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Kakkar and others, here’s who wore what in Bollywood

The festive vibes might have just kicked in for you but our Tinsel Town celebrities are already up and glittering in their glamorous best. Read more

Watch | ‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi

 

