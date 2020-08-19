Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Indian Navy is prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The navy has stepped up surveillance and activities in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), which, it believes, China will inevitably try to enter in its quest to become a global power. (Reuters file photo)

Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Indian Navy’s preparedness to meet any challenge through its proactive deployment of warships and aircrafts, at a time when India and China are locked in a border row in eastern Ladakh. Read more

India, China to hold another round of diplomatic talks on border standoff on Thursday

India and China will hold another round of talks on Thursday under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in an effort to break the impasse along the Line of Control (LAC), people familiar with developments said. Read more

Kerala poll officer seeks proxy voting for Covid infected, stirs political debate



As Kerala is getting ready for civic and local body elections, state election commissioner V Bhaskaran has sent a letter to the state government on Wednesday to make necessary amendments in the state panchayati raj act to facilitate proxy voting or postal ballot facility for Covid-19 infected voters and others in quarantine. Read more



Death on the Nile trailer: Ali Fazal is in star-studded company of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh’s new Hercule Poirot mystery

The makers of Death on the Nile have released the first trailer. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on Agatha Christie’s novel by the same name. Read more

‘Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will grow engagement of IPL with its fans’: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel

A day after fantasy sports brand Dream11 won the IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights, an official media advisory from the league confirmed the same on Wednesday. “The IPL Governing Council has announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Read more

Zoom calls are coming to Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Show and Facebook Portal

Video-conferencing platform Zoom on Wednesday announced that its Zoom for Home platform was coming to Amazon Echo Show series, Google Nest Hub Max and Facebook portal later this year. To give you some context, Zoom announced Zoom for Home platform last month. Read more

These transparent toilets in Japan may baffle you. But they’re not what they look like

Often, the idea of using a public restroom can make one quite uncomfortable, its cleanliness being a primary concern. So, in an effort to offer a clean bathroom space for people, The Nippon Foundation has come up with a series of eye-catching toilets. Read more

Festive wear inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi

While we didn’t get enough reasons to dress up due to the ongoing pandemic, with festive season upon us, it’s time to deck up and cheer up our mood. Though social gatherings are still prohibited, it shouldn’t be a reason to not look your ethnic best on Ganesh Chaturthi. Read more

Watch: What top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case 

