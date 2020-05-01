News updates from Hindustan Times: Indigenous tests kits to be ready by mid-May, says Centre and all the latest news

Indigenous tests kits to be ready by mid-May: Centre

Indigenous antibody-based rapid test (blood test) kits and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab-based kits for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developed by laboratories running under the ministry of science and technology will be ready around the middle of May, said health miniser Dr Harsh Vardhan. Read more.

PM discusses investment models to boost economy

In the backdrop of the contraction in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a “comprehensive” meeting to discuss strategies to boost the economy, with an eye on enhancing investment. Read more.

Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel

The decision by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to delete nearly 4,000 names from its terror watch list was part of a well-orchestrated effort to scrub its terror record clean not just at home, but also at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. Read more.

Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary

The nationwide lockdown which began on March 25 has coincided with the union environment ministry taking significant policy decisions on several large infrastructure projects across the country, many of which have been opposed by scientists and activists for their ecological footprint. Read more.

India’s international sporting stars flex their muscles on family farms

Poonam Rani Malik, 28, has played over 200 international matches for the Indian hockey team; she was the forward of choice at the Rio Olympics. Like most of her teammates—in fact, like most elite athletes in India—Malik comes from a farming family. Read more.

Microsoft warns against downloading movies from random sites

People all around the world are watching a lot of movies off lately due to the lockdown enforced to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. Use of streaming services has gone up and people are also downloading a lot of movies while they are stuck inside their homes. Now, Microsoft has issued a warning asking people to be wary of the sites where they download movies from. Read more.

Haryana government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel prices, raises bus fares

Haryana government on Thursday decided to increase bus fare by 15 paise per km and hike the VAT on diesel and petrol prices, drawing the flak of the Congress party for its move to “burden people” during a pandemic. Read more.

International Labour Day 2020: Why we celebrate May Day

International Labour Day is an official public holiday all over the world in various countries. It is observed every year to pay tribute to the contribution of workers across the world. May 1 or May Day as it is popularly known as, is observed in countries such as Cuba, India, China among other countries. Read more.

Covid-19: Nanded Sahib pilgrims Punjab’s latest challenge as cases cross 540

Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharashtra are Punjab’s latest Covid challenge. Over one-third of Punjab’s cases are linked to pilgrims from Hazur Sahib, Nanded. Over 140 positive cases among the pilgrims were detected on April 30 alone. Around 3,500 pilgrims have returned to Punjab over three days. Most pilgrims who tested positive were reportedly asymptomatic. Watch here.