News updates from Hindustan Times: Infection risk half in kids, but they spread coronavirus, shows Study and all the latest news

A mother wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus, adjusts her daughter’s mask in Kugulu public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.(AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Infection risk half in kids, but they spread coronavirus: Study

In a finding with implications for reopening schools, a new study has established that children and teenagers have half the risk of getting infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as compared to adults. Read more.

Can’t set Covid-19 testing facilities in each district, Bombay HC expresses displeasure

The HC bench, comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice KK Tated, expressed their displeasure about the state government’s “irresponsible statement” to advocate-general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. Read more.

‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India

China on Friday rejected the US offer to mediate in the current Sino-India border standoff, reiterating that the two countries have existing communication mechanisms to resolve problems. Read more.

MS Dhoni said ‘let’s flip again’: Kumar Sangakkara recalls confusion at toss during 2011 World Cup final

The 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri lanka is still remembered for the magnificent helicopter shot by Mahendra Singh Dhoni that went for a six and won the trophy for the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more.

Raktanchal review: Nikiten Dheer’s crime drama is a nod to 80s Bollywood

Raktanchal seems to have found its inspiration in Bollywood crime dramas. The MX 4 web series which takes you to the badlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh borrows from Hindi films of 80s and 90s but then a bit of nostalgia in the present scenario may not hurt. Read more.

Nokia launches three new smartphones: Check price, specs

HMD Global has launched three new Nokia smartphones in the US. Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen all come with dedicated Google Assistant buttons, and run on the Android One platform. Read more.

Try these Yoga asanas to ease menstrual problems

The monthly menstrual cycle varies depending on the physical strength of your body. Having a regular period is an indicator of an ovulating woman, meaning that it a monthly reminder that a woman is capable of having a baby. Read more.

Anand Mahindra asks for customised versions of the word webinar. People oblige and how!

Anand Mahindra is extremely famous among tweeple for often sharing interesting and amusing tweets. From reaching out to people in need to providing that regular dose of laughter, he has been winning people over, one tweet at a time. Read more.

ICAI CA July 2020: Application window to change exam centre to reopen on June 7

The Institutes of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the online application window for the candidates to seek change in examination centre for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in July. Read more.