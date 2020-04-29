News updates from Hindustan Times: Irrfan Khan buried in presence of friends and family, Tigmanshu Dhulia says ‘I am sad how small his funeral will be’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday. (Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)

Irrfan Khan buried in presence of friends and family, Tigmanshu Dhulia says ‘I am sad how small his funeral will be’

Irrfan Khan was buried in the presence of wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Aayan and Babil at 3 pm on Wednesday. The actor passed away after a long and spirited battle against neuroendocrine tumours. The funeral was small due to the restrictions in place due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

In Wayanad, pay Rs 5000 as fine for not wearing masks

Those living in Kerala’s Wayanad will now have to pay a heavy price for not wearing a mask while venturing out of their homes amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Violators will be fined Rs 5000 for not wearing a protective mask, news agency ANI reported. Read more.

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses

The government has given an in-principle approval to requests from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to send Indian doctors and paramedics to help the two Gulf countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a top government official told Hindustan Times on Wednesday. Read more.

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, saying he will be remembered for his “versatile performances”. Read more.

Suicide bomber kills 3, injures 15 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul: Report

A suicide bomber on Wednesday targeted a base belonging to Afghan special forces on the southern outskirts of the capital, Kabul, killing at least three civilians and wounding 15, officials said. Read more.

Google’s new website aims to help you avoid Covid-19 related online scams

Google has launched a dedicated portal that aims to help users stay safer online. The new portal focuses on the Covid-19 related online scams. Read more.

In hindsight: Covid profited from our mistakes

As we enter what might (or might not) be the final week of the nationwide lockdown, I thought back to the weeks since Corona took over our lives. My own view is that, compared to many Western countries, we haven’t done too badly. Read more.

HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. Read more.

BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected

The row over RBI writing off loans of top 50 defaulters revealed in a recent RTI query has escalated. After Rahul Gandhi said that the government had tried to conceal the facts when he raised the issue in Parliament, BJP has now hit back. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rahul Gandhi does not understand the difference between ‘write off and waive off’. Watch here.