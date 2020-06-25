News updates from Hindustan Times: ISRO chief welcomes govt’s decision to open space sector for private players and all the latest news

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief K. Sivan said that these reforms will transcend India into a new space era. (PTI file photo)

‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan has welcomed the government’s decision to open up the space sector for private players. Read more

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in capital city Bengaluru, stating that some areas have been sealed in the city. Read more

After Operation ‘patal’, police eye arms manufacturing gangs

After the recovery of large number of illegal firearms and ammunition during 48 hours of operation ‘patal’, the Prayagraj police are now planning to target illegal arms manufacturing units and weapon smugglers. Read more

Vietnam’s PM says nation is in no rush to open its doors

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says the country will not rush to open its borders to foreigners as it strives to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has hit other countries, according to a post on the government’s website. Read more

37 years ago, on this day, Kapil Dev’s India created history by beating West Indies to win maiden World Cup in 1983 at Lord’s

The 1983 World Cup final was like a battle between David and Goliath. On one end, there were the mighty two-time Champions - West Indies - packed with great batters such as Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, and a lethal pace bowling unit consisting of Malcolm Marshall, Sir Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, and Michael Holding. Read more

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds review: This ain’t going out of tune

If you are familiar with Sony audio products, you probably know about the flagship 1000XM3 headphones and earphones. Both of these have been hitting home-runs in their own ways ever since they reached the shelves. Read more

Mr Bean is here to spread word on how to protect yourself from Covid-19, people love the video

Taking to YouTube, World Health Organisation (WHO) recently shared a video to spread awareness on how to protect oneself form Covid-19. It’s, however, the character that features in the video which has now captured people’s attention. It’s the animated character Mr Bean. Read more

The Taste with Vir: The coarsening of political discourse

It is almost a truism that political discourse in India has hit a new low. You don’t need much to persuade you. Just switch on the TV, go to any “news” channel and watch party spokesmen scream, shout and abuse each other. Read more

