News updates from Hindustan Times: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut and all the latest news

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bihar elections to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some.

Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at NCB office, questioning underway

Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai's Colaba area. Deepika arrived at 9.45 am on Saturday. They are being questioned about an alleged WhatsApp group where exchanges of narcotics substances was discussed.

UNGA: India questions Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s claim to be protector of Muslims

An Indian diplomat, who delivered India's response to the Pakistan PM's diatribe at the UN General Assembly, sought to remind PM Khan of the "genocide" perpetrated by his country on Muslims of erstwhile East Pakistan before it became Bangladesh.

Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious Mumbai home, even Hrithik Roshan can’t believe how stunning her kitchen is. Watch

Sussanne Khan is taking fans inside her luxurious home in Mumbai which she created with a lot of love and care. The house is full of eclectic decor and has a stunning view too. Here's how Hrithik Roshan and others reacted to her video.

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni reveals Ambati Rayudu’s comeback date

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings won the first game due to the heroics of Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. But Rayudu has missed the last two matches with an injury and his absence has clearly been felt by the team.

World Tourism Day 2020: Safety Tips for domestic and international travel amid Covid-19

World Tourism Day 2020: The current pandemic may have put a damper in travel plans for many people, but it cannot deter them entirely. Follow these tips for domestic and international travel to ensure your safety.