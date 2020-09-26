Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bihar elections to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn’t have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at NCB office, questioning underway

Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai’s Colaba area. Deepika arrived at 9.45 am on Saturday. They are being questioned about an alleged WhatsApp group where exchanges of narcotics substances was discussed. Read more

UNGA: India questions Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s claim to be protector of Muslims



An Indian diplomat, who delivered India’s response to the Pakistan PM’s diatribe at the UN General Assembly, sought to remind PM Khan of the “genocide” perpetrated by his country on Muslims of erstwhile East Pakistan before it became Bangladesh. Read more



Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious Mumbai home, even Hrithik Roshan can’t believe how stunning her kitchen is. Watch

Sussanne Khan is taking fans inside her luxurious home in Mumbai which she created with a lot of love and care. The house is full of eclectic decor and has a stunning view too. Here’s how Hrithik Roshan and others reacted to her video. Read more

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni reveals Ambati Rayudu’s comeback date

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings won the first game due to the heroics of Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. But Rayudu has missed the last two matches with an injury and his absence has clearly been felt by the team. Read more

World Tourism Day 2020: Safety Tips for domestic and international travel amid Covid-19

World Tourism Day 2020: The current pandemic may have put a damper in travel plans for many people, but it cannot deter them entirely. Follow these tips for domestic and international travel to ensure your safety. Read more

top news

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
Sep 26, 2020 15:29 IST
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Sep 26, 2020 14:07 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Sep 26, 2020 14:19 IST

latest news

Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: Karthik
Sep 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces high-density pears
Sep 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files charge sheet naming 9 police personnel for torturing father, son
Sep 26, 2020 15:46 IST
