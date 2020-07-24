News updates from Hindustan Times: IT ministry to ban more apps over links with China and all the latest news

The government had, in a similar move last month, banned 59 applications, including popular video app TikTok, in the backdrop of a India-China standoff in Galwan Valley. (Reuters)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IT ministry to ban more apps over links with China

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban several mobile applications, mostly of Chinese origin, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more

‘Chinese consulate in Houston was hub of spying’: Mike Pompeo

Top officials in the United States have escalated their public condemnations of China in the last several weeks, with speeches by FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Read more

Xbox X to launch with the largest lineup for any console, says Satya Nadella

Microsoft posted its fourth-quarter earnings for this fiscal on Wednesday and it looks like the company’s various divisions actually benefited from the global pandemic as they beat Wall Street’s expectations both on sales and profit for the past three months. Read more

Watch: Covid-19 patients in Assam perform ‘Bihu’ at a quarantine centre

Covid-19 patients were spotted dancing & singing in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The patients were seen performing ‘Bihu’ at a quarantine centre. A patient was seen playing the flute while others danced to its tune. They also sang a popular Assamese song ‘Phul Phulise’. Watch the full video for more. Read more

Parents’ Day 2020: When is it and why do we celebrate this day

National Parents’ Day, which is celebrated on the fourth week of July annually, will be observed on July 26, 2020. It falls on the fourth Sunday of July, two months after Mother’s Day in May, and a month after Father’s Day in June. Although it’s observed across the US, it is not a public holiday. Read more

Anurag Kashyap posts old video of Kangana Ranaut supporting him after Bombay Velvet failure, says ‘she always stood by me’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an old video of actor Kangana Ranaut defending him after the box office failure of his film, Bombay Velvet. He said that he was ‘not her enemy’ and that she always supported him. Read more

Are West Indies missing a trick with Jason Holder the all-rounder?

A half a minute video clip of Ben Stokes running in full tilt and then diving on the long-off boundary to save a run off his own bowling went viral on social media platforms. Read more