News updates from Hindustan Times: June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news and all the latest news

A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat. (Reuters)

June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news

India’s trade balance went into positive territory in June . The last time this happened was in January 2002. In normal circumstances, a trade surplus generates tail winds for economic growth. Read more

BCCI bids to minimise non-IPL losses as apex council meets

While the health of BCCI’s balance-sheet hinges greatly on IPL, Covid-19 has begun to eat into India’s equally lucrative bilateral calendar. At its apex council meet on Friday, BCCI will look to reshape its engagements that are part of the Future Tours Program (FTP). Read more

Cong demands FIR against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, accuses him of conspiring to topple Gehlot govt

The Congress on Friday upped the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Read more

Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities

India reported 34,956 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 687 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, in another record jump in a single day, according to the Union health ministry. Read more

World Emoji Day 2020: Have our words evolved into emojis as a form of expression?

World Emoji Day is a global celebration of the digital icon that has helped people around the world express their emotions better. When you are at a loss of words or simply too lazy to type, you can convey a wide range of emotions through just a tap of your finger. Read more

NASA shares 51 years old throwback video of Apollo 11 launch. People can’t keep calm

NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, 51 years ago on July 16 1969, blasted off on their famous mission which later turned into one giant leap for mankind. Read more

Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches gangster garb for cop’s khakee in Netflix’s murder mystery

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for Raat Akeli Hai, an upcoming murder mystery, starring an ensemble cast led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. Read more