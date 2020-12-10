News updates from Hindustan Times: Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers and all the latest news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government released secret documents that indicate that Ottawa was uncomfortable with the military’s decision to cancel a military drill with China’s PLA. (Reuters file photo)

Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers

An aide of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had opposed a move by the Canadian military last year to cancel training with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to security concerns, according to a media report. Read more

With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers

The number of farmers at Delhi-Haryana borders is increasing with each passing day with more from across Punjab and Haryana making a beeline to join the protest in the national capital against the three farm laws that they deem to be detrimental to their livelihood. Read more

‘New Parliament building will be witness to Atmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament complex, saying it will serve India of 21st century. Read more

Robot in Kerala polling booth tells voters to follow Covid-19 norms

Sivaraman Nair (68), a retired government servant was in for a surprise Thursday morning when he reached his polling booth in Ernakulam community hall to vote in the local body polls. Read more

India vs England: BCCI announces schedule, Ahmedabad to host Day-Night Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the itinerary for England’s tour of India, which will begin with a four-match Test series from February 5th, 2021. Read more

Niharika Konidela ties the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, see their pics with Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

In what can be best described as a big fat royal wedding, actor Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur’s Udaivilas on Wednesday night. Read more

Amid dipping ratings, viewership and toxic workplace allegations, Ellen Degeneres buys a $49 million house next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While the world is reeling with financial burdens on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen Degeneres, formerly beloved talk show host of the Ellen show, also known for flipping multimillion dollar homes has bought a Dennis Miller’s palatial estate in an exclusive gated community in Montecito at an estimated $49 million. Read more

New 2021 Harley-Davidson bikes coming in January, including Pan America

The legendary American motorcycle making brand, Harley-Davidson on Thursday announced that it is going to preview the upcoming all-new Pan America adventure motorcycle on January 19, 2021. Read more

Watch: Rajnath Singh calls on ASEAN Defence Ministers to combat bio-terrorism, pandemic