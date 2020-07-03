News updates from Hindustan Times: Jyotiraditya Scindia says he opposed Emergency even when in Congress and all the latest news

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses during Sewa Samvad virtual rally in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)

‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member, on Friday said that Emergency was imposed in the country for the sake of sticking to power whereas the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was working for welfare of people.

‘No party should complicate border tension’: China after PM’s Ladakh visit

Complication of tension at the Sino-Indian border should be avoided, China said on Friday, within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh in the backdrop of the ongoing hostile situation between the two Himalayan neighbours.

10 important things to know about recent earthquakes in Delhi and NCR

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, centred 63km southwest of the millennium city of Gurugram in Haryana, shook the national capital region (NCR) on Friday even as the residents had begun to put behind a series of tremors experienced till June 8 last month.

Here are 10 important points that will help in understanding the recent earthquakes.

‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unannounced visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning days after a violent border clash with China, told troops that the age of expansionism is over and underlined that the country’s enemies have seen the “fire and fury” of its armed forces.

‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambram on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwillingness to term China as the aggressor in the face of violent clashes that took place last month along Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Mum records sweet interaction between daughter and their hearing impaired delivery man

The beautiful bond of friendship can genuinely blossom in the most extraordinary places. Eight-year-old Tallulah’s connection with a hearing-impaired delivery man named Tim further proves this idea. Tallulah’s mum, Amy Roberts, posted this 15-second-long clip on her Twitter account on June 19.

‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni’s comeback

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement and cancellations of several sporting events. For Indian fans, the biggest disappointment has been the indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a huge draw for the cricket crazy nation.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri posts about work, actor leaves cute comment: ‘Can you refurbish my Red Chillies office?’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan left a humorous comment on his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan’s new Instagram post. Gauri on Friday shared a post about ‘the fifth wall’ of our rooms: ceilings.

