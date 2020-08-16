News updates from Hindustan Times: Kamala Harris wishes India on I-Day, says our people have made in the fight for justice and all the latest news

Kamla Harris is currently the US senator from California. (AP file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kamala Harris wishes on India’s Independence Day, talks about ‘our people’

Kamala Harris, the US vice-presidential candidate, on Saturday congratulated India on the progress “our people have made in the fight for justice” as she extended her wishes on the country’s 74th Independence Day. Read more

Chhattisgarh CM announces fund for contribution towards Ram Van Gaman project

Chhattisgarh will create a dedicated fund for contributions from people towards the development of the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourist Circuit’ project. Nine sites have been selected in the first phase of the project, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday during his address at the Independence Day function in capital Raipur. Read more

Kolkata housing societies come up with logistics to tackle Covid-19 crisis

With news of Covid-19 patients dying after being refused by hospitals and not getting ambulances on time hitting the headlines, several housing societies in Kolkata have come up with their own infrastructure to provide their residents with the basic care and facilities during the crises. Read more

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, flu shot makers see record US production

Global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season, as authorities try to ease the burden on hospitals ahead of an expected Covid-19 resurgence.In the US, pharmaceutical companies plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read more

MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was digging into a plate of noodles sitting on the stairs of the Eden Gardens lobby. He had just hit a double hundred in a P Sen Trophy match playing for Shyambazar Club against George Telegraph on a sweltering afternoon. Read more

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The bake up in the lockdown

Unless you know North India well, you won’t be familiar with the town of Hoshiarpur. Nor am I as familiar with Hoshiarpur as I would like. But that’s not for want of trying. Last year, I was invited to the Hoshiarpur Literary Festival to interview Captain Amarinder Singh about his latest book on military history. Read more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 available for download with Shipment 1944 map, new ranked series, and lots more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 is finally here. The latest update brings new content, modes, bug fixes, and improvements among others. The CoD Mobile Season 9 update is available to both Android and iOS users. Read more

Anupam Kher says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t one to let depression ‘overrule life’, recalls his interest in Hollywood

Actor Anupam Kher, commenting on his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has said that the young actor wasn’t someone who would let depression overrun his life. In an interview to Times Now, the actor also recalled Sushant’s interest in Hollywood, and how he would ask him questions about the foreign film industry. Read more

Elderly couple singing love song to baby laughing uncontrollably: 5 viral videos of the week

If you’re a regular user of social media, chances are you’ve come across such videos which can instantly make you smile – and some of them may even melt your heart. If you haven’t, then let these videos show you the way. Read more

‘Sushant’s post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death’: Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor’s post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant’s post-mortem report doesn’t mention the ‘time of death’. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant’s death probe. Watch here