News updates from Hindustan Times: Karnataka bandh against state farm bills today and all the latest news

Farmers protest against the passage of new farm bills in the Parliament and land legislations proposed by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today

Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka called for a state-wide bandh on Monday in protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms acts introduced by the B S Yediyurappa government. Read more

Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads

The government is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the surgical strikes on Monday. The strikes against the terror groups were carried out in response to the deadly attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in September, 2016. Read more

Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge

President Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok was temporarily blocked by a federal judge, dealing a blow to the government in its showdown with the popular Chinese-owned app it says threatens national security. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played’: Rajasthan Royals hero Rahul Tewatia on slow start

Villain one moment, hero the next. The phrase ‘two sides of the same coin’ could not be exemplified by anyone other than Rahul Tewatia. On Saturday, chasing a record total, the Rajasthan Royals batsman walked out at No. 4 after the dismissal of Steve Smith with the team still requiring a mountain to climb. Read more

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

Singer and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about the ‘culture of misogyny’ amid the escalating investigation into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She questioned why only women were being named and ‘shamed’ in the probe being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Read more

Honda showcases electric SUV concept in major show of intent for future

Honda has finally shown some intent of taking not just the demand for SUVs in global markets by the horns but also stepping strongly into a world of electric mobility by recently showcasing its electric SUV concept at Beijing Auto Show. Read more

FarmVille, one of the most popular Facebook games, is shutting down this year

If you’re an early user of Facebook you must have played or still play games such as FarmVille on the platform. After a crazy run of 11 years, Zynga has announced that FarmVille will be shutting down on December 31 this year. Read more

Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip and this throwback picture is proof

Currently in Dubai to support her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League 2020, Preity Zinta set fans relating as she shared a cool throwback picture from her earlier ski trip. Read more

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals chase record total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets

Rahul Tewatia(51 off 31 balls) hit five sixes in an over after Sanju Samson(85 off 42) and Steve Smith(50 off 27) hit sparkling fifties as Rajasthan Royals chased down the highest ever total of IPL to beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets in Sharjah. Watch