News updates from Hindustan Times: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief and all the latest news

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a " Covid-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)

Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief

The announcement by American pharmaceutical major Pfizer about Covid-19 vaccine trial has led to renewed hopes in a wold battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Experts, however, point towards the logistics of giving the potential vaccine to a larger population.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami granted interim bail by Supreme Court in 2018 suicide case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami who was arrested last week in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news

In the first step to regulate digital content, the government has expanded the powers of the information and broadcasting ministry to start regulating over the top, or OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime videos and Hotstar and other digital content including online news.

India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report

In a major development, the ongoing India-China border conflict may be resolved soon as the armies of the two countries have agreed for disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier this year.

Apple macOS Big Sur update: MacBook eligibility and how to download it

Apple, at its virtual event on November 10, not just unveiled two new MacBooks and a Mac Mini with M1 processor, but also announced that much-awaited macOS Big Sur will be coming to all the eligible Mac devices within a week.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets zero stars in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has failed to earn any stars in the latest round of safety ratings' test conducted by Global NCAP. The test was conducted on three 'Made-in-India' cars in controlled lab conditions with Hyundai Grand i10 securing two stars and Kia Seltos earning three.

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021.