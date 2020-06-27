News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala begins contact tracing of those testing Covid-19 positive in TN and all the latest news

At least 110 people who returned from Kerala-- 98 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in Karnataka-- tested positive in neighbouring states in the last two weeks (HT Photo )

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Kerala begins tracing contacts of those testing Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

Kerala has started tracing contacts of people from the state who tested positive after returning from neighbouring states even as it recorded 195 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since the outbreak began in January.

Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’

Pakistan on Saturday announced its readiness to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor to Indian pilgrims on June 29, though people familiar with developments said India will decide on the matter after consulting health authorities and other stakeholders.

Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases

Delhi on Saturday recorded a spike of 2,948 new Covid-19 cases taking the national capital’s total coronavirus tally past the 80,000-mark to 80,188, data from the state health department said. Sixty six coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,558.

Irfan Pathan reveals incident that led to the turnaround in Rohit Sharma’s career

Former India left-arm quick Irfan Pathan has attributed hard work as the biggest reasons behind the success of Rohit Sharma. Irfan, who was Rohit’s teammate when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup and defeated Australia in the CB series final six months later, highlighted how the batsman never shied away from putting in the extra yard during his early years, even if his body language suggested otherwise.

Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of a no-intimate-scene policy

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that becoming a father has certainly changed his outlook at work, and that he has made some changes to what he is and isn’t open to doing professionally. In an interview, he said that since becoming a father, “there are certain kinds of films and scenes I’m not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she’d question me about, saying ‘hey what’s going on here?’”

Tata Sky Broadband will only be available in 18 cities now, is your city on the list?

Tata Sky Broadband has decided to withdraw services from three major cities in the country. When the company started off, they were available in 21 cities. India’s first “truly Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband infrastructure” offers four unlimited plans and four fixed GB plans and had revamped these plans in May to include a new 300 Mpbs unlimited plan for select areas.

Millions of views for this simple ‘sort by size system’ for fruits. Watch

A video which is going viral that shows a simple technique to sort fruits according to their size. The method is collecting a ton of reactions and leaving many thoroughly impressed. Because who doesn’t like a simple solution to an otherwise big or time-consuming problem.

Tips to get ourselves ready to go back to the real world

As Unlock 1.0 becomes a reality, we may soon have to report back to work. But this is causing a lot of stress and anxiety among a lot of professionals. Here is what mental health experts are recommending to address these issues which will armour us with the right weapons to get back to facing the world.

Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively involved in sending migrants and stranded people back home, was recently asked whether joining politics is part of his plan. The actor said he enjoys the world of cinema and still has a lot to do there. Sonu was in conversation with HT City Entertainment Editor Monika Rawal where he spoke on various issues.

