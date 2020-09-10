News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala, coastal Karnataka to receive extremely heavy rainfall, warns IMD and all the latest news

IMD is expecting heavy rains in peninsular India for the next three-four days due to these favourable conditions. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)

Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka

Extremely heavy rain is likely over many places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Very heavy rain is also likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka between Thursday and Saturday. Read more

Jal Shakti dept to put work sites in Uttar Pradesh under CCTV to monitor progress

The Jal Shakti department has decided to install CCTV cameras at the spots where construction of the sewage treatment plants (STP), check dams and ponds are underway in various districts of Uttar Pradesh to monitor the progress of the work from the Lucknow office. Read more

Delhi to see a hot and humid day

Delhi is likely to have another hot and humid day on Thursday with clear skies, bright sun and high moisture levels. This kind of dry weather is expected to last over the next few days. No rainfall activity is expected this week, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Read more

53-member ITBP team leaves for Gangotri-2 peak in Uttarakhand

A 53-member team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was flagged off for a mountaineering expedition to scale 21,620-ft-high Gangotri-2 peak in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, said ITBP officials. The expedition is the first from ITBP in which female officers and jawans are allowed to join an expedition at the frontier level. Read more

New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining at one-quarter capacity this month

New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity at the end of the month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, relaxing one of last big COVID-19 limitations in the nation’s most populous city. Read more

Indians may have a bigger impact than ever on this IPL, writes Sanjay Manjrekar

PL Deshpande, the brilliant Marathi writer, had noted that cricket is more a subject of conversation than a sport played on the field. He was so right. Just hear the IPL chatter going around. The “neutrals” are assessing every team, analysing their strengths and weaknesses specific to conditions in the UAE. The loyalists are pushing their case, how their team can win no matter what the conditions. Read more

Ankita Lokhande on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?’

Ankita Lokhande has penned a note on Instagram explaining why she called Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and act of “karma”. She has also shared a message for her haters, claiming that Rhea was at fault behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged drug consumption, despite knowing about his mental condition. Read more

Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

At one point or another most of us have carried tote bags while going out. While some of them are colourful, others have quirky quotes written on them. In other words, there are varieties of tote bags and now there’s a latest inclusion to that list. It’s a bag made using basmati rice sack and expectedly, people can’t help but wonder “Par kyun?”. Read more

Bhagyashree’s ‘pampering skin routine’ is the perfect way to begin your morning | Watch

Monsoons and our skins have never been the best of friends but Bollywood diva Bhagyashree recently revealed how we can try to bring them on good terms. Keeping fans hooked with beauty and fitness tips throughout this quarantine, Bhagyashree has now shared the perfect skincare routine and its benefits to not only keep your face clean but also moisturise and nourish it. Read more