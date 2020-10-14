Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala Congress (M) ends ties with UDF and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani (left; Image Courtesy: Facebook)

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF, ends decades old ties

The rift in Kerala’s United Democratic Front (UDF) came out in the open on Wednesday when the faction led by Jose K Mani announced its departure. Mani, the Kerala Congress (M) chief, also announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha and joining the ruling Left Democratic Front or LDF. Read more

Extremely heavy rainfall, landslide warning for parts of India’s west coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a warning for extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in several places along the west coast including Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan and parts of coastal Karnataka on Wednesday. Read more

US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood



US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun has told the Indian government that Washington will be consulting it more on its neighbouring countries, as he takes a key step towards resetting ties with Bangladesh at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday. Read more



IPL 2020: ‘He plays spinners well and can give us 15-45 runs,’ MS Dhoni names CSK’s ‘complete cricketer’

Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs and staying alive in the IPL 2020. While there were several individual contributions from their players, one that stands out is Sam Curran’s 31 off 21 balls as opener. Read more

Blindfolded Martial Arts Master from Andhra Pradesh smashes coconuts placed around student, bags record

A clip by Guiness World Records (GWR) shows a record made by Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh. Chances are this video, which involves smashing a lot of coconuts, will leave you with scarily fascinated. Read more

Volkswagen Taos unveiled: Is this compact SUV the right option in India?

Volkswagen Taos has been officially unveiled in the US with car maker betting big on SUVs of all shapes and sizes to catch the wind in the sails of bigger vehicles here. Read more

‘China will own US if sleepy guy wins’: Trump slams Biden at Pennsylvania rally

US President Donald Trump slammed his opponent Joe Biden during his rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “This election is a simple choice,” said the US President. “If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody. If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple,” he said. Watch

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 12:28 IST
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Oct 14, 2020 12:47 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
Oct 14, 2020 13:10 IST

16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province: Report
Oct 14, 2020 13:20 IST
‘My Stamp’: Meerut Post Office starts birthday-anniversary postage stamps
Oct 14, 2020 13:16 IST
Last 14 days felt like it was 14 years of vanvas: Gurmeet Choudhary
Oct 14, 2020 13:11 IST
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card released, here’ s direct link download
Oct 14, 2020 13:10 IST
