News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala flattens Covid-19 graph for now, registers no new cases and all the latest news

Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease. (ANI photo )

Kerala flattens Covid-19 graph for now, registers no new cases

Kerala has successfully flattened the Covid-19 graph as of now as no fresh cases have been reported on Sunday, state health minister K K Shailaja said.

Assam tweaks curfew hours to 6 pm to 6 am during extended lockdown

The Assam government on Sunday announced a statewide curfew between 6 pm and 6 am starting from Monday on all days during the extended lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Using wit and jest, UT adviser clarifies Chandigarh’s odd-even rule on Twitter

On Saturday night, Chandigarh residents were pleasantly surprised by UT adviser's dry humour, as he sought to answer their queries.

Bike-borne miscreants stab insurance agent outside his house in Ludhiana

Three unidentified assailants stabbed an insurance agent in front of his house in Bachittar Nagar of Jamalpur area on Sunday morning.

Indian businessman dies of coronavirus in UAE

A 62-year-old Indian businessman has died in Abu Dhabi after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a media report.

Girl from Manipur sings Neil Young’s Heart of Gold, her amazing voice wins people over

If the phrase 'big things come in small packages' had a face, it would be of this little girl S Horyaowon Pheirei. Hailing from Kachai Village, Manipur, she became an Internet sensation after a video of the little one singing a beautiful rendition of a song by Neil Young went viral.

100 Hours 100 Stars: In conversation with Javed Akhtar and Benny Dayal

Famous screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar spoke with RJ Peeyush during the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative by Fever Network where he explained his quirky Twitter bio which reads: A poet, lyricist, scriptwriter, atheist and a die-hard optimist.

iForIndia concert latest updates: Madhuri Dixit performs song with her son, Jack Black says he is with India

The country is geared up on Sunday for a massive online concert called iForIndia with top Bollywood and global stars, including rock legend Mick Jagger, to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: Stranded migrant labourers in Gujarat’s Dahod pelt stones at cops