News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala past 3,000-mark with highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Kerala breached the 3,000-mark after reporting 127 new Covid-19 cases on June 20, 2020. (PTI FIle )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, breaches 3,000-mark

Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturyday with the state reporting 127 new infections, its highest single-day spike so far. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state now stand at 3,039 including 1,450 active cases.

India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh

India on Saturday again rejected China’s claim on Galwan Valley in Ladakh and reiterated that the violent clash of June 15 was triggered by Chinese efforts to build structures on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

‘Decision to resume international flights depends on other countries’: Aviation Minister

India resuming international flights will depend on other countries being open to receive flights, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. At the same time, he was hopeful of resuming domestic flights to full capacity by year end.

Statements of 14 people recorded in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai police said on Saturday that it has recorded statements of 14 people known to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to understand the reason behind his death. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Bandra police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day.

Majority of ICC’s ongoing 50 fixing cases linked to corruptors in India: Official

Did the wide-ranging fallout of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal work as a deterrent against corruption in Indian cricket? Not so, say anti-corruption (ACU) officials in the sport. Officials say corruptors now look to target the state leagues as well as lesser known live competitions - smaller in scale and involving more vulnerable players.

International Day of Yoga 2020: Benefits of yoga and asanas to avoid during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in the life of a woman and yoga when done right can help ease your journey from conception to delivery.

Video: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua

A Pakistani drone was shot down by BSF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. BSF patrolling party found the drone flying in Rathua area of Hiranagar sector.Weapons were also recovered from the Pakistani drone.

