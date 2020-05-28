News updates from Hindustan Times: Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal and all the latest news

AirAsia staff members stand on social distancing markings, as they wait to enter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)

Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal after 2 months

Domestic flight operations to and from West Bengal resumed from Thursday after a gap of two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Kolkata airport tweeted that 122 passengers from Delhi arrived in the city after two months. Read more

Home guards, nurses test positive at Covid-19 hotspots in Odisha

Two personnel of the home guards in Odisha’s Covid-19 epicentre of Ganjam district and two nurses working in a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore district, another epcientre, tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday. Read more

Extradition of Huawei’s CFO to US may deter Canada-China relations

Ties between Canada and China could be headed towards further trouble as a judge in Vancouver cleared the way for continuing extradition proceedings against a senior executive of Huawei. Read more

Fate of World T20, IPL could be decided today

The International Cricket Council (ICC) could decide on the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup at its board meeting on Thursday. The World T20 is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Read more

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Do I really need periods?

It’s one of those days. You are on a period –and it is heavy and painful. You don’t feel like going for work. But you have an important meeting and cannot possibly miss it. You drag yourself out of bed, down a few pain killers and rush to work. Read more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Display A1 with 23.8-inch screen size launched in China: Here’s the price and specifications

Xiaomi seems to be in a product launch spree these days. A few days ago it introduced an 18W dual-port charger, screwdriver kit, Redmi Smart TV and new Redmi laptops in China. Now, it has launched the Redmi Display A1 in its home country. Read more

UGC asks Universities and colleges not to compel students into paying fees immediately

Higher education sector regulator UGC has asked universities and colleges to not compel students into paying fees immediately and look into individual cases sympathetically. Read more

Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video

Hrithik Roshan, whose chock-a-block calendar rarely allows him to spend months at a time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is using the lockdown to spend quality time with them. Read more

Watch| India-Nepal tussle: Oli govt forced to defer new map claiming Indian territory