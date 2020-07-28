News updates from Hindustan Times: Least active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi since June 1 and all the latest news

Delhi’s first round of sero-surveillance, for which around 22,000 samples were collected between June 27 and July 5, found that almost 23% of the city’s residents had antibodies. (Reuters Photo)

Covid: Least active cases since June 1 in Delhi, 42% more beds than a month ago

The national capital now has a little less than 11,000 active cases of Covid-19, a number that is the lowest since June 1, according to data from Sunday that also shows how Delhi now has the 42% more beds than it had a month ago, suggesting it was amply prepared in case of a resurgence of cases. Read more

Somu Veerraju appointed president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative council, Somu Veerraju, was on Monday appointed as the president of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit. A communication to this effect was sent by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh late in the evening. Read more

Bengal’s ginger farmers reap profit as sales shoot during Covid-19 pandemic

Ginger growers in West Bengal’s northern districts are reaping profits even the local economy is hit by the lockdown with people buying more driven by the belief that the plant increases immunity against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Worrying Covid-19 situation in MP as July witnesses more patients than March and June

Madhya Pradesh has registered as many as 14,207 new patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in July till Sunday, which is more than the cumulative figure of 13,593 reported between March 20 and June 30. Read more

Hunger to kill 128k more children over Covid-19 pandemic’s first year

Coronavirus and its restrictions are pushing already hungry communities over the edge, killing an estimated 10,000 more young children a month as meagre farms are cut off from markets and villages are isolated from food and medical aid, the United Nations warned Monday. Read more

Either I take five-fors or I get dropped: Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on lows and highs of career

R Ashwin, in his own words, has swung between the extremes in Test cricket in the recent past. The year 2019 began with India’s lead spinner being left out of the XI for the historic Sydney Test and he was later benched on the Test tour of the Caribbean as well. Read more

Vijay Varma says only ‘one person’ is criticising Gully Boy: ‘If they bought all awards, why wouldn’t they buy for me?’

Pink and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma does not want to add to the ‘noise’ around the debate on nepotism and the ‘unfair’ treatment doled out to outsiders in Bollywood. He says the issue should be addressed with ‘compassion and real intent’. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing may leave you disappointed

Samsung yesterday gave a glimpse of the five devices it will launch at the Unpacked event on August 5. Among these is the Galaxy Note 20 series which has been making a regular appearance in leaks. A new leak on the Galaxy Note 20 series reveals what’s supposed to be its prices in Europe. Read more

Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

So your friend recently had a bad breakup and you are friends with your friend’s ex. Does it mean that you also cut all your ties with your friend’s ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, since they don’t talk to each other anymore? It’s a catch 22 situation in which a lot of people have been into. Read more

Doggos demonstrate the right way to wear a mask, netizens are ready to oblige

Our canine friends may be famous on the Internet for being derpy or silly. But when it comes to imparting some important message to the society, they do an excellent job. Case in point is this post shared by a doctor from Australia featuring two adorable doggos demonstrating the correct way to wear a mask. Read more