News updates from Hindustan Times: Leopard kills 11-year old girl in Uttarakhand, 6th child killed in last 1 month and all the latest news

The leopard attacked the girl when she was playing outside her house in the village. (Satish Bate/HT photo for representation)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Leopard kills 11-year old girl in Uttarakhand, 6th child killed in last 1 month

An 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur area in US Nagar district, said forest officials. The incident has created panic and resentment among villagers who accused the forest department of inaction despite having received complaints against the leopard. Read more

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which traced back the drug trail that emerged during investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and arrested nearly 20 people in Mumbai will next turn its focus on rampant drug abuse in the national capital Delhi too and other metros, a senior official of the country’s lead drug enforcement agency said. Read more

How Centre borrowing Rs 1.1 lakh crore will impact states, Nirmala Sitharaman explains in a letter

A day after the Centre announced that it would borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore on behalf of the states — much to the relief of the states as now they don’t have to borrow to pay the GST compensation shortfall— finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote to all states explaining the change in stance. Read more

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Azad confirmed on Twitter that he has contracted the viral disease and also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to follow Covid-19 safety protocol. Read more

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan appointed KKR captain after Dinesh Karthik steps aside

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focusing on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wished to handover the captaincy to Eoin Morgan. Read more

Micromax India to launch new smartphones in India soon

Gurugram-based tech company Micromax is gearing for a major launch in India. The company is planning to launch a new smartphone series in India soon. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares pics of floor drain and solar panel, asks similarity between them

The business tycoon has again shared that image along with another picture of a solar panel and asked people to find the similarity between the two. His tweet is now creating a chatter on Twitter. Read more

Watch | From kickboxing to floor exercises: Kangana Ranaut begins training for Tejas