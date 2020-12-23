News updates from Hindustan Times: Lessons Indian manufacturing can take from Wistron violence and all the latest news

Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru. (REUTERS)

Lessons Indian manufacturing can take from Wistron violence

On December 12, workers turned violent at Wistron Corporation’s Apple iPhone plant in Karnataka’s Kolar district. Initial reports suggested planned violence by the workers and estimated losses to be as high as Rs 430 crore. As more details came in, the picture changed. Not only have the estimated losses been significantly lowered (to a range of Rs 20-50 crore), it has emerged that the workers had a genuine reason to be unhappy. Read more

May even approach Rahul Gandhi for Ram temple donation: VHP

Donations would be sought from every Hindu in the country for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may be approached for the same, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said on Tuesday. Read more

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “severe” category on Wednesday morning, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) reading reaching 435 at 7am. Read more

Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split

Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi on Tuesday evening met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the presidential palace Shital Niwas, people familiar with the matter said. The hour-long meeting comes two days after the President signed off on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recommendation to dissolve parliament, a precursor to the split in Nepal’s communist party that the Chinese leadership had been trying to avert. Read more

India vs Australia: The case for a twin-spin attack this Boxing Day

“Shane Warne used to always look at a seaming wicket and say, ‘If it seams, it is sure to spin’. That was always Warney’s approach to pace-friendly pitches.” These were pace great Glenn McGrath’s words, spoken from India’s broadcast studio during the Adelaide Test, on long-time team-mate and the greatest leg-spinner the world has seen. There is a reason why Warne took 319 of his 708 wickets at home in Australia, where the pitches are predominantly suited for McGrath’s, and not Warne’s, tribe. Read more

Sussanne Khan issues clarification, says reports about her arrest are ‘completely incorrect and irresponsible’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has issued a clarification after it was reported on Tuesday that she had been booked for violating Covid-19 protocols at a Mumbai club. It was also reported that cricketer Suresh Raina had also been arrested. Read more

See you later alligator: 6-foot-long crocodile freed from a storm drain in Florida

Picture this: You’re a nonchalant Floridian going out for a morning stroll. Between the sunshine lightly falling on your face and the wind softly brushing your hair, you don’t have a care in the world. When suddenly, you see a crocodile’s face poking out of a storm drain. Read more

Watch: Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn’t been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus. Watch here