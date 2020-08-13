News updates from Hindustan Times: Logistics, tourism, hospitality generated most jobs in the aftermath of Covid-19 and all the latest news

Logistics, tourism generated most jobs in Covid-19 aftermath

Logistics, followed by tourism and hospitality, construction, information technology and telecom, have emerged as the top five employment-generating sectors in India in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease, according to an assessment by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Read more

Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case

Two days after 19-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati was killed in an accident, the Bulandshahr police on Wednesday registered an FIR against two unknown persons for rash driving and death due to negligence, but did not include harassment in the list of charges though her family alleged that she was being followed by two people on a motorcycle at the time of the accident. Read more

Heavy overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather

Heavy overnight and early morning rains in Delhi brought the much-needed relief from humid weather on Thursday with the weather bureau predicting ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ in the national capital during the day. Read more

Man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping women, claimed to solve problems through his ‘magical powers’

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly raping three women and molesting two minor girls in Narsinghpur district, 241 kilometres south east of state capital Bhopal. The man claims to possess magical powers and used to lure women by assuring them thay he would solve all their problems, the police said. Read more

Islamic State threat in west Syria growing, warns US Commander

Elements of the Islamic State group are working to rebuild in western Syria, where the US has little visibility or presence, the top US commander for the Middle East warned on Wednesday. In the region west of the Euphrates River where the Syrian regime is in control, “conditions are as bad or worse” than they were leading up to the rise of the Islamic State, said Gen. Frank McKenzie. Read more

Ferrari sets record for most expensive car ever sold online

In an auction that ended Aug. 7, Gooding & Co. sold a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB the color of a white sand beach for $3.08 million. Even more unbelievable: It was done online. The uniquely engineered, 1-of-40 coupe commanded the most expensive sum ever paid for a car sold on the Internet. Read more

WhatsApp has stopped developing this long-awaited feature

If you’ve been following WhatsApp updates, you probably heard of a feature called ‘Vacation Mode’ being tested. This feature has been in development since 2018 for WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps. It lets you mute archived chats so that they remain hidden as they’re supposed to. Read more

‘I feel his presence is not so important’: Chopra believes India can manage without MS Dhoni at 2021 World Cup

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been away from cricket for over a year now. MS Dhoni’s last game for India was the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand last year. The India wicketkeeper-batsman will return to cricket when the Indian Premier League kicks off in September. Read more

Sridevi birth anniversary: 5 iconic looks of India’s first female superstar whose style rocked three film industries

An indomitable sartorial elegance is what describes India’s first female superstar, Sridevi’s best since her grace and tremendous charisma continue to be unmatched. Her iconic looks onscreen still makes fashionistas take a leaf out of her book every now and then, and we don’t blame them. Read more

Watch| ‘Swadeshi doesn’t necessarily mean boycotting all foreign products’: Mohan Bhagwat