Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Reuters photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert

The general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart almost a month after tensions between India and China began building up along the disputed border. Read more

US suspends passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. Read more

Cyclone Nisarga latest: Power lines disrupted, houses and roads damaged in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane



According to ground reports, the situation in Alibagh had begun to stabilize with reduction in wind speed and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams posted there are carrying out ground assessment. Read more



‘What made me speak out? I have faced racism personally’

Sumit Nagal is India’s highest ranked singles tennis player at world No. 127. The 22-year-old is currently in Germany. Read more

Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself’

Actor Ronit Roy has said that in his worst financial crisis, he was jobless for years and couldn’t afford food. Read more

TikTok donates Rs 5 crores to NGOs for Covid-19 relief

The short video making app owned by ByteDance, has donated 5 crores to Swades Foundation and CRY (Child Rights and You). Read more

BSEH Haryana 10th result on June 8, remaining class 12th exams from July 1 to 15

Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the result for class 10 board students will be declared on June 8 and class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15. Read more

‘Don’t venture out yet’: Watch Cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad collector’s message

Cyclone Nisarga has left a trail of destruction especially in the Raigad district. One person has reportedly been killed in the region. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.