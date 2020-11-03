News updates from Hindustan Times: Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages and all the latest news

After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that a law would be enacted to curb interfaith marriages, if required. The CM made the remark on the eve of MP assembly bypolls in reply to questions from media persons on Monday evening. Read more

‘Big void in the world of music’: PM Modi, vice president condole violin maestro TN Krishnan’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan and conveyed condolences to his family, noting that his demise left a “big void in the world of music.” Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92 on Monday. Read more

White House fenced up, Trump warns of violence as America votes

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wrapped up their campaigns on Monday as a ring of unscalable fence went up around the White House in Washington DC in anticipation of unrest on election night in a grim reminder of a country on edge.Read more

‘That will be the policy’: MS Dhoni reveals CSK’s strategy for next IPL

Chennai Super Kings did not have the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League in 2020. The perennial title contenders were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race. Read more

Global sales in October rise for Kia, Sonet in India bolsters prospects

India is fast becoming a key focus area for Kia Motors Corporation with the company expecting the rapidly expanding SUV line-up here to power its path ahead. Globally, Kia sold 265,714 units in October, a 6.1% increase compared to the same month last year. Read more

‘We never thought we’d be saying this’: Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald’s

Popular burger chain Burger King tweeted a message urging customers to “order from McDonald’s” and other fast food chains as well during the current situation. Read more

‘Pakistan took advantage of pandemic to push cross-border terror’: India at UN

India lashed out at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and other issues at the United Nations. ‘While world has come to a standstill due to COVID, Pakistan has enhanced support to cross border terrorism taking advantage of it,” first secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN, Ashish Sharma said. Watch