News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials and all the latest news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai. Maharashtra government on Saturday said it will be procuring 10,000 vials of the drug to combat the pandemic in the state. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials

Less than a week after India approved the use of Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said it will be procuring 10,000 vials of the drug to combat the pandemic in the state.

Now, pregnant cow’s jaw blown off by explosive-laden wheat-flour ball in Himachal’s Jhandutta

In a repeat of Kerala-like animal cruelty, a pregnant cow’s jaw was severely injured after being fed wheat dough stuffed with firecrackers in Jhandutta area of Bilaspur district here.The police on Saturday arrested a person for causing grievous injury to the domestic animal.

With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8

Churches and mosques will not reopen in Goa despite permission from the Central government to do so with leaders of the respective communities saying that the situation is still not conducive for reopening places of worship. In a statement to the media, the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats has said that until June 30, they have requested all mosques not to open their doors to followers in view of the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the state.

In Arvind Kejriwal’s defence of new Covid-19 testing norms, a warning about system collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked people in the national capital not to head to Covid-19 centres and hospitals to get themselves tested for the disease if they don’t have symptoms of the disease. The chief minister’s appeal comes days after the city government changed its testing strategy to severely restrict access to Covid-19 tests.

Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital booked for ‘violating’ Covid testing protocol

An FIR has been filed against Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of regulations governing management of Covid-19 virus outbreak in the capital, says PTI. The complaint against the hospital was made by the Delhi government, the news agency claimed.

Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson took to social media, demanding justice for Floyd. Posting a video on Instagram, Dwayne showed support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Dwayne wondered where their leader is when ‘the country is down on its knees’. Although Johnson didn’t refer to Donald Trump by name, his indication was quite clear. 46-year-old Floyd died last week in Minneapolis after a cop held him down with a knee on his neck. The white police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

‘Can’t make Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Dravid,’ Ganguly on adaptability and leadership

Sourav Ganguly, president of the BCCI, believes adaptability is one of the key elements behind the success of a good leader and that one shouldn’t be discouraged with mistakes as they pave way for a bright future. Ganguly, one of India’s most successful captains, who led the team to 11 Test wins overseas, was a guest lecturer on Unacademy, and conducted a Live Class on Saturday, where he shared his experiences and lessons behind staying motivated.

Google+ replacement ‘Currents’ launching on July 6 for G Suite users

Google shut down Google Plus last year due to low usage but the company still made a replacement for it. Called ‘Currents’ this social networking platform will roll out to G Suite customers on July 6.

All lives matter? Here’s why Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tamannah Bhatia’s Instagram posts are tone deaf

While Bollywood celebrities jumped on the Black Lives Matter movement, only to be called out by Abhay Deol, some others went a step further and contested ‘All Lives Matter.’ Here’s why people need to stop saying ‘All Lives Matter’ explained.

Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant is viral for the best reason

Waiting 45 minutes for an order at a restaurant would frustrate anyone and earn the establishment a terrible rating. When the restaurant is run by a toddler who’s all kinds of adorable, the wait is totally worth it. That’s probably why this restaurant review is going viral.

